Cop who murdered his three children gets parole on third attempt
Former policeman Marius van der Westhuizen, who shot dead his three children in 2006, was sentenced to 24 years
20 June 2024 - 21:49
It has been 13 years since former policeman Marius van der Westhuizen, who shot dead his three children in 2006, started serving his 24-year sentence, and on Thursday, the department of correctional services announced he will be released on parole next month. ..
