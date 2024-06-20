Court orders minister to pay man who was arrested after police mistook pieces of glass in his car for diamonds
In 2022/23, the police paid R548m in arrest and detention claims
20 June 2024 - 21:34
A 43-year-old ride-hailing driver from the North West has been awarded R60,000 in damages for unlawful arrest and detention in December 2022. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.