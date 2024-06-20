It was a toy gun: Malema tells court he did not handle firearm with live ammunition at stadium
“No state case has been made that demonstrates that I carried that kind of a weapon,” Malema told the court
20 June 2024 - 07:23
Tensions rose when EFF leader Julius Malema testified at the East London regional court and denied discharging a firearm with live ammunition during the fifth anniversary celebration of the party at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane. ..
