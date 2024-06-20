Ramaphosa's cabinet makeup could determine the future of eThekwini
The ANC is looking for new partners in eThekwini after recalling mayor Mxolisi Kaunda following the collapse of its relationship with its coalition partner, the EFF
20 June 2024 - 18:05
The DA's relationship with the ANC could extend into the eThekwini metro, but this will depend on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet announcement...
