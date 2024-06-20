News

Ramaphosa's cabinet makeup could determine the future of eThekwini

The ANC is looking for new partners in eThekwini after recalling mayor Mxolisi Kaunda following the collapse of its relationship with its coalition partner, the EFF

20 June 2024 - 18:05

The DA's relationship with the ANC could extend into the eThekwini metro, but this will depend on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet announcement...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. 'Go ahead with eviction and build a shopping centre,' court tells property ... News
  2. MKP defections lead to crucial by-elections Politics
  3. Cape Town bookworms queue up for 'world's largest floating book fair' News
  4. Doubt cast on source of cartridge found at stadium in Malema case News
  5. It was a toy gun: Malema tells court he did not handle firearm with live ... News

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...