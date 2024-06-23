News

British fugitive claims there is no case against him in the UK

Gower, 27, was arrested in Constantia in January after an extradition request by the UK to face charges there

23 June 2024 - 21:22 By Kim Swartz

British fugitive Callum Gower says no forensic evidence has linked him to drug charges in the UK dating back to 2017 involving drugs worth an estimated R9m...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Interpol warrant of arrest for UK fugitive nabbed in Cape Town missing South Africa
  2. British fugitive in SA begs court to release him on R200,000 bail News
  3. ‘Cocaine, cannabis, ecstasy and a ball bearing in the jaw’: why UK police want ... News

Most read

  1. Cape Town bookworms queue up for 'world's largest floating book fair' News
  2. Tavern owner builds 22-unit apartment block on property zoned single residential News
  3. Smuggling and trafficking lines are blurred as exploitation intensifies News
  4. Ramaphosa's cabinet makeup could determine the future of eThekwini News
  5. 'Hear their cry for help': expert on children arrested for initiating gruesome ... News

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...