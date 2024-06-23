British fugitive claims there is no case against him in the UK
Gower, 27, was arrested in Constantia in January after an extradition request by the UK to face charges there
23 June 2024 - 21:22
British fugitive Callum Gower says no forensic evidence has linked him to drug charges in the UK dating back to 2017 involving drugs worth an estimated R9m...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.