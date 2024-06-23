SA's foreign policy: a unity government must be practical in a turbulent world

The key will be strong ethical leadership to play a credible ‘middle power’ role in global affairs

As South Africa navigates fundamental political change (https://www.sanews.gov.za/south-africa/government-national-unity-moment-profound-significance), it faces stark choices on foreign policy posture and priorities. The change has been brought about by the ANC's loss of electoral majority, forcing it into a unity government (https://www.sanews.gov.za/south-africa/government-national-unity-moment-profound-significance)...