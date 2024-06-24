Another fire blazes at Randburg house with more than 25 tenants
No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is unknown, a City of Joburg EMS spokesperson said
24 June 2024 - 22:09
A dilapidated house, said to be home to more than 100 people with some taking refuge in the garage and others under trees in the yard that TimesLIVE Premium reported on earlier this year, has again caught fire. ..
