‘We want justice but don’t want to get excited’: family of slain Drip MD after arrest

Family says they only learnt of the arrest through a relative as they're yet to get official confirmation from police

24 June 2024 - 22:08

The family of slain Drip Footwear MD Glenda Ndlanzi is in no rush to “get excited” over news of a recent arrest made in connection with her murder as they lamented the lack of communication from law enforcement agencies. ..

