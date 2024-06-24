‘We want justice but don’t want to get excited’: family of slain Drip MD after arrest

Family says they only learnt of the arrest through a relative as they're yet to get official confirmation from police

The family of slain Drip Footwear MD Glenda Ndlanzi is in no rush to “get excited” over news of a recent arrest made in connection with her murder as they lamented the lack of communication from law enforcement agencies. ..