Families petition Pan-African Parliament to help engineers jailed in Equatorial Guinea

'Please be seized of this case,' plead distraught families in bid to #FreeFrikandPeter

A petition by the families of South African engineers Frik Potgieter, 54, and Peter Huxham, 55, who have been detained in Equatorial Guinea since February last year, was on Tuesday dealt with by the Pan-African Parliament (PAP). ..