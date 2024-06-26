Driver recalls man who shot woman had boarded bus the previous day
The shooter used cash for his trip on Tuesday but on Wednesday used a trip tag
26 June 2024 - 19:24
A gunman who fatally shot a woman at a bus stop in Fleurhof, Roodepoort, on Wednesday had boarded the bus on Tuesday morning , according to the bus driver. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.