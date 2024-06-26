News

Driver recalls man who shot woman had boarded bus the previous day

The shooter used cash for his trip on Tuesday but on Wednesday used a trip tag

26 June 2024 - 19:24

A gunman who fatally shot a woman at a bus stop in Fleurhof, Roodepoort, on Wednesday had boarded the bus on Tuesday morning , according to the bus driver. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Second suspect arrested as law catches up with Cape 'Tinder Swindler' syndicate News
  2. Nurse accused of plotting her domestic worker’s death stood to cash in almost ... News
  3. Family of woman who died in George Mukhari Hospital fire want answers News
  4. Families petition Pan-African Parliament to help engineers jailed in Equatorial ... News
  5. GNU negotiations could leave ZEP holders in limbo News

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...