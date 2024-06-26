Enyobeni families still desperate for answers — two years on
Hopes pinned on inquest into tavern tragedy which resumes in July
26 June 2024 - 10:49
Wednesday marks two years since the Enyobeni tavern tragedy and the deep wounds left by the deaths of 21 youngsters in the drinking spot in Scenery Park, East London, have yet to heal...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.