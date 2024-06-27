eThekwini ratepayers gunning for new mayor with 'nose to the ground'
Former KwaZulu-Natal arts and culture MEC Cyril Xaba, who has also served as an ANC MP, has been identified as the front-runner for the mayoral position
27 June 2024 - 21:24
eThekwini ratepayer groups are cautiously optimistic about a new mayor, saying his success lies in building collaborative partnerships...
