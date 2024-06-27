News

eThekwini ratepayers gunning for new mayor with 'nose to the ground'

Former KwaZulu-Natal arts and culture MEC Cyril Xaba, who has also served as an ANC MP, has been identified as the front-runner for the mayoral position

27 June 2024 - 21:24 By LWAZI HLANGU

eThekwini ratepayer groups are cautiously optimistic about a new mayor, saying his success lies in building collaborative partnerships...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Driver recalls man who shot woman had boarded bus the previous day News
  2. GNU negotiations could leave ZEP holders in limbo News
  3. GNU deal on knife's edge as Ramaphosa replaces DTIC with tourism in his offer ... Politics
  4. Families petition Pan-African Parliament to help engineers jailed in Equatorial ... News
  5. Second suspect arrested as law catches up with Cape 'Tinder Swindler' syndicate News

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...