News

MK Party asks for more directions from Electoral Court

Instead of responding to the IEC, it asks the court for directions on 'how technical reports must be received'

27 June 2024 - 18:26 By FRANNY RABKIN

Instead of filing the expected last round of court papers, as directed by the Electoral Court, the MK Party has asked for new directions from the court — including “on how technical reports must be received”...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. 'Not one iota of evidence' to back up MK Party's 'sweeping' vote-rigging ... Politics
  2. MK Party protesters gather in PMB before high court march over election ... Politics
  3. MK Party’s claim of 9.3-million missing votes ‘patently false’, says IEC’s Sy ... Politics

Most read

  1. Driver recalls man who shot woman had boarded bus the previous day News
  2. GNU deal on knife's edge as Ramaphosa replaces DTIC with tourism in his offer ... Politics
  3. GNU negotiations could leave ZEP holders in limbo News
  4. Families petition Pan-African Parliament to help engineers jailed in Equatorial ... News
  5. Second suspect arrested as law catches up with Cape 'Tinder Swindler' syndicate News

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...