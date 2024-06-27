MK Party asks for more directions from Electoral Court
Instead of responding to the IEC, it asks the court for directions on 'how technical reports must be received'
27 June 2024 - 18:26
Instead of filing the expected last round of court papers, as directed by the Electoral Court, the MK Party has asked for new directions from the court — including “on how technical reports must be received”...
