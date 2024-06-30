Decision to fire National Nuclear Regulator board member invalid: SCA
However, the court dismissed the cross-appeal by Peter Becker that he serve the remainder of his term as board member, which expired on June 5
30 June 2024 - 23:43
The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has dismissed an appeal by mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe against a high court decision setting aside his discharge of anti-nuclear activist Peter Becker as a National Nuclear Regulator (NNR) board member in 2022. ..
