GNU cabinet: Ramaphosa's delicate balancing act

After weeks of tense negotiations, President Cyril Ramaphosa finally announced his national executive on Sunday night, a mixture of young and experienced, friends and foes, including those whose political outlook is as diverse as night and day.

After 15 months as minister of public works and infrastructure, Sihle Zikalala, the former chair of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal aligned to Ramaphosa, was demoted to deputise the DA’s Dean Macpherson in the same portfolio. Mondli Gungubele, once a close ally of the president, suffered a similar fate in communications and digital technologies. He had been the political head of the portfolio since March 2023, the last time Ramaphosa shuffled the executive.

On Sunday night, he made way for one of South Africa’s rising stars in Solly Malatsi, 38, also the DA’s national spokesperson.

While the constitution empowers the president to appoint the executive as he or she sees fit, Ramaphosa’s hand was forced in assembling the team to assist him run the new administration in a government of national unity (GNU).

It is the biggest executive since 1994, with 32 ministers and 43 deputies selected from nine of the 11 political parties that are part of the GNU.

With 11 political parties — ANC, DA, IFP, Patriotic Alliance (PA), Freedom Front Plus, GOOD, PAC, UDM, Al Jama-ah, Rise Mzansi and the United Africans Transformation (UAT) — forming the GNU it was expected that the national executive will be enlarged as parties jostled for positions and Ramaphosa tried to keep the new partners happy. Rise Mzansi and UAT are the only two parties that didn’t get a position in the executive.

Ramaphosa acknowledged this in his speech saying: “In the course of the sixth democratic administration, we indicated our intention to reduce the number of portfolios in the national executive.

“However, due to the need to ensure that the national executive is inclusive of all the parties to the GNU, this has not been possible.”

The DA accepted six cabinet portfolios, down from the 10 it was demanding a week earlier and six deputy minister positions, while the ANC retained 20 ministers and 33 deputies. The IFP had two ministers and two deputies, with the PA, FF Plus, PAC and Good each getting one seat in the cabinet.