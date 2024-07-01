Public protector rules against complaint Ramaphosa was unauthorised to discharge judge

The public protector has found that President Cyril Ramaphosa did not flout any rules when discharging judge Cassim Sardiwalla from his duties and acted as per the recommendation from Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo due to Sardiwalla’s ill-health...