Public protector rules against complaint Ramaphosa was unauthorised to discharge judge
The public protector has found that President Cyril Ramaphosa did not flout any rules when discharging judge Cassim Sardiwalla from his duties
01 July 2024 - 21:22
The public protector has found that President Cyril Ramaphosa did not flout any rules when discharging judge Cassim Sardiwalla from his duties and acted as per the recommendation from Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo due to Sardiwalla’s ill-health...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.