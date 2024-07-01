News

Public protector rules against complaint Ramaphosa was unauthorised to discharge judge

The public protector has found that President Cyril Ramaphosa did not flout any rules when discharging judge Cassim Sardiwalla from his duties

01 July 2024 - 21:22

The public protector has found that President Cyril Ramaphosa did not flout any rules when discharging judge Cassim Sardiwalla from his duties and acted as per the recommendation from Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo due to Sardiwalla’s ill-health...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Public protector finds irregularities in appointment of Ashley Mthunzi as CEO ... South Africa
  2. Different forms of maladministration occurred during construction of Mayibuye ... South Africa
  3. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Crooks in parliament, a president held hostage: SA needs ... Opinion

Most read

  1. Could Ramaphosa's cabinet test the resolve of the ANC's unity project? Politics
  2. Decision to fire National Nuclear Regulator board member invalid: SCA News
  3. Mpox: what to watch out for, treatment and what to worry about News
  4. HENNING MELBER | Why liberation movements fail when they come to power: SA, ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. Family of woman who died in George Mukhari Hospital fire want answers News

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...