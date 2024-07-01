Twice-yearly HIV prevention shot succeeds in pivotal trial, but questions loom over future access

There are concerns about when and how widely the injection will become available

An injection containing the antiretroviral drug lenacapavir is highly effective at preventing HIV infection for six months per shot. This is according to top-line study findings announced last week by the pharmaceutical company Gilead. Detailed study findings have not yet been presented at a major scientific conference or published in a reputable scientific journal...