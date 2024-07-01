Twice-yearly HIV prevention shot succeeds in pivotal trial, but questions loom over future access
There are concerns about when and how widely the injection will become available
01 July 2024 - 21:51
An injection containing the antiretroviral drug lenacapavir is highly effective at preventing HIV infection for six months per shot. This is according to top-line study findings announced last week by the pharmaceutical company Gilead. Detailed study findings have not yet been presented at a major scientific conference or published in a reputable scientific journal...
