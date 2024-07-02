‘It would be irrational to send Hlophe to the JSC,’ NGOs tell parliament
Hlophe was impeached after the JSC found him guilty of gross misconduct
02 July 2024 - 20:05
Six civil society organisations want parliament to not send impeached judge president of the Western Cape John Hlophe to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), saying it would be irrational to designate someone to the same body that found him to have committed gross misconduct...
