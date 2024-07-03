News

Inner city decay

Justice Khampepe inspects cardboard shacks in Joburg multistorey flats to avoid another Usindiso

Former Constitutional Court justice Sisi Khampepe and a team of inspectors and Joburg Metro police officials are visiting abandoned or hijacked buildings

03 July 2024 - 21:30

Broken windows and decaying corrugated iron sheets characterise a derelict block of flats in downtown Johannesburg and tell a terrifying tale of neglect over many decades...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘It would be irrational to send Hlophe to the JSC,’ NGOs tell parliament Politics
  2. ‘We don’t accept his apology,’ says pained family of slain NWU student News
  3. Matthews or Emeran? Prasa in a pickle after court rules in favour of axed CEO News
  4. Public protector rules against complaint Ramaphosa was unauthorised to ... News
  5. Meet the ex-SAPS detectives who are still responding to the call of duty News

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...