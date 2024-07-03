News

New police minister must focus urgently on gun crimes: ISS

Experts weigh in as SAPS fails to fulfil its mandate to tackle crime as murder rate rises and detection drops

03 July 2024 - 21:29 By GILL GIFFORD
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

After years of declining effectiveness, the South African Police Service needs both renewal and clear direction, and newly appointed police minister Senzo Mchunu needs to act quickly to address this, according to the Institute for Security Studies (ISS)...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. This is what must be done to fix the police and reduce crime: ISS report News
  2. Police probes into kidnapping cases turn cold once ransoms paid, says security ... News
  3. Cops ordered to show evidence they did ballistic tests on thousands of guns ... News
  4. Q&A with head of justice and violence prevention at ISS Gareth Newham Opinion & Analysis
  5. Poor relationship between Cele and Sitole behind July 2021 unrest: experts News

Most read

  1. ‘It would be irrational to send Hlophe to the JSC,’ NGOs tell parliament Politics
  2. ‘We don’t accept his apology,’ says pained family of slain NWU student News
  3. Matthews or Emeran? Prasa in a pickle after court rules in favour of axed CEO News
  4. Public protector rules against complaint Ramaphosa was unauthorised to ... News
  5. Meet the ex-SAPS detectives who are still responding to the call of duty News

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...