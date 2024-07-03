Tough times take a back seat as Durban July patrons fork out thousands
More than 45,000 punters and revellers are expected to attend the main event with 20,000 expected to attend the side events
03 July 2024 - 21:29
Tough economic times are no match for patrons of the Durban July who are forking out up to R7,000 for deluxe hospitality on race day...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.