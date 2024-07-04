City Power busts contractors and an employee for cable theft and vandalism

City Power has arrested more employees and a contractor for cable theft and vandalism this week, after arresting nine contracted guards at the weekend.

An employee of one of City Power’s service providers was arrested on Wednesday, after being found with pieces of copper material.

The employee, 30, responsible for maintenance, was found at the Johannesburg CBD trying to leave work with the metal.

The day before, a City Power official working in the security department was arrested on suspicion of theft. The employee, 41, allegedly stole copper pipes from scrap metal dealers under the guise of returning them to City Power premises.

The two join a group of nine contracted guards linked to City Power who were arrested at the weekend during a joint intelligence operation, said City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena.