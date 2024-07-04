‘His shoe is still there’: pain for family as search continues for boy who fell into Klip River
Police say search continues but family claims police refused to dive into 'dirty and dangerous' river shortly after boy drowned
04 July 2024 - 21:26
A lone shoe floating atop the Klip River is all that remains as a painful reminder to Jabulani Mosasane's family after the young boy drowned while crossing the river more than two weeks ago. ..
