SAHRC investigates after deaf students allege abuse at Pretoria college

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is investigating the PCD College in Montana, Pretoria, after allegations of abuse were levelled by deaf electrical learnership students.

In complaints sent to the Neema Foundation for the Deaf, students have alleged discrimination, racism and unfair treatment.

The foundation — which advocates for and empowers the deaf and hard-of-hearing — is demanding action against the college for the alleged abuse.

The students are apprentices from various companies and are attending learnership programmes at the college. Some of the complaints date back to 2020. The foundation did not divulge how many complaints it had received.

“When we enrolled, it was for electrical training. However, a year after enrolling, we were doing other tasks, such as picking up papers and cleaning the yard and ploughing on the college farm, and some days we were made to move some heavy stuff such as bricks or helping cut down trees,” claimed one of the students. This was hard for some of the ladies who were pregnant at the time,” claimed one of the students.

Another student alleged that they were prevented from using the kitchen. “They stopped us from using the kitchen, from using the dining space, or any other indoor space to have our lunch. They then instructed us to sit on the grass or outside on the floor, sometimes even when the grass is wet” the student alleged.

Another student alleged they were given contracts, which they signed and returned to the supervisors, but were not given their own copies to keep.

The students have not been named for fear of victimisation.

The commission said it received the complaints relating to the college and has opened an investigation.

“The matter is under investigation with the Gauteng provincial office,” the commission's provincial manager Zamantungwa Mbeki said.

The foundation said it was approached by several deaf students from the college, detailing how they were abused, had their rights infringed upon, and were treated differently from their hearing peers.

“We were horrified when we were told about what is going on at the college. The situation is serious and requires immediate action by the relevant authorities,” said Itumeleng Motaung, chairperson of the foundation..

Motaung said the organisation fully supported the decision by the SAHRC to probe the matter.

“We have received additional complaints from students. We will share the information with the commission and stand ready to assist the investigators in whatever way we can,” Motaung said.

Deaf activist Tshepo Maseko also condemned the alleged abuse.

“We call on the nation to unite and fight against these injustices. We will not rest until justice prevails for these students,” Maseko said.

PCD College director Christo Buchling — through his lawyer Niel Cloete -denied the allegations.

“Our client emphatically denies any and all of the allegations levelled against them as contained in your email,” he said.

Cloete said the college had never been subject to any allegations of abuse, racism, unfair labour practices or discrimination during the 21 years it had been in existence.

“The college, in fact, feels privileged to contribute in a substantial manner to the needs of deaf and disabled people as well as previously disadvantaged persons of all races, genders, ages and cultures. This legacy is critical to everyone involved with the college.”

“We confirm that an investigation by the SAHRC has been launched. Our client remains committed to the process and investigation ,” he said.

