News

Court orders police minister to pay councillors tortured in custody more than R500k each

Police arrested councillors unlawfully, assaulted them and shackled them to hospital beds for nine days without purposeful cause

07 July 2024 - 21:11 By GILL GIFFORD
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

The minister of police has lost an appeal against an Mthatha high court ruling ordering that two ANC councillors be paid more than R500,000 compensation each for their unlawful detention and torture in custody. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Detention of SA engineers in Equatorial Guinea ‘arbitrary and illegal’ South Africa
  2. Court grants minister of police leave to appeal against unlawful arrest ruling South Africa
  3. Court orders minister to pay man who was arrested after police mistook pieces ... News
  4. Police ministry ordered to pay R150k to man arrested by Katlehong officers South Africa
  5. Tshwane women grateful for R172k award for damages after unlawful detention, ... News

Most read

  1. Buffalo City residents now hit with electricity service charge News
  2. ‘Manage your business better’: City of Joburg faces backlash over extra R200 ... News
  3. Khampepe inspects cardboard shacks in Joburg multistorey flats to avoid another ... News
  4. 'I think it was greed that led her to all of this': sister of alleged insurance ... News
  5. Private divers barred from searching for Kliprivier boy who drowned News

Latest Videos

Durban July 2024: Ride the Wave
‘SA football is not complete without Kaizer Chiefs,’ says coach Dan ‘Dance’ ...