Court orders police minister to pay councillors tortured in custody more than R500k each
Police arrested councillors unlawfully, assaulted them and shackled them to hospital beds for nine days without purposeful cause
07 July 2024 - 21:11
The minister of police has lost an appeal against an Mthatha high court ruling ordering that two ANC councillors be paid more than R500,000 compensation each for their unlawful detention and torture in custody. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.