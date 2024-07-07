Parents plead with government to fix rundown Soweto high school
A contractor was appointed to implement a repair project, but its services were terminated when the project was 36% complete
07 July 2024 - 21:10
Parents of pupils of Thubelihle High School in Jabavu, Soweto, have voiced their frustrations with the slow pace at which the Gauteng government has gone about fixing the school’s infrastructure. ..
