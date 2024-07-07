News

'The elderly suffer physical, emotional and economic abuse': experts weigh in after viral assault video

More organisations and businesses need to get involved in protecting the elderly, experts say

07 July 2024 - 21:10

A video of an assault of an 82-year-old woman by her 19-year-old grandson in Cape Town has put the plight of elderly people under the spotlight...

