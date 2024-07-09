Extreme weather is disrupting tourism in SA, especially at the coast

The number and severity of extreme weather events is increasing worldwide

South Africa has experienced extreme weather in recent months, including floods (https://www.nsri.org.za/2024/06/climate-change-wreaks-havoc-major-floods-in-kwazulu-natal-and-eastern-cape/) and an uncommon tornado (https://www.nsri.org.za/2024/06/kzn-storms-emergency-response-during-a-heavy-storm-causing-damage/) in KwaZulu-Natal, floods in the Eastern Cape and mid-latitude cyclones (https://study.com/academy/lesson/the-polar-front-theory-of-cyclogenesis.html#:%7E:text=A%20midlatitude%20cyclone%20is%20a,and%20warm%20midlatitude%20air%20collide.) in the Western Cape...