Man lured and killed his girlfriend after sangoma promised him a snake for power

The boyfriend detailed how Sebenzile Maphanga was murdered for ritual

09 July 2024 - 21:46

The Pretoria high court heard on Tuesday how Sebenzile Maphanga's body was mutilated, allegedly by a sangoma, Frans Nkuna, for a ritual designed to give her boyfriend Collen Mathonsi power. ..

