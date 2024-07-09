Man lured and killed his girlfriend after sangoma promised him a snake for power
The boyfriend detailed how Sebenzile Maphanga was murdered for ritual
09 July 2024 - 21:46
The Pretoria high court heard on Tuesday how Sebenzile Maphanga's body was mutilated, allegedly by a sangoma, Frans Nkuna, for a ritual designed to give her boyfriend Collen Mathonsi power. ..
