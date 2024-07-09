Songezo Zibi front-runner for Scopa chair, sources say

In keeping with tradition, parliament’s public finance watchdog (Scopa) will be chaired by an opposition MP.

TimesLIVE Premium has reliably learnt that political newcomer Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi is a strong contender to take over as the next Scopa chair when the committee meets to elect a new chairperson on Wednesday.

A number of committees elected their chairs on Tuesday.

Sources have claimed that Zibi, a former newspaper editor and writer who has a background in corporate communications, has the support of both the ANC and DA.

A senior DA source said: “I'm sure we wouldn't oppose (him).”

Another said the party had not decided, but that Zibi would be a hard sell to the team.

The EFF’s long-standing Scopa member, Veronica Mente, is also expected to put her hand up for the position, as will Build One SA leader Mmusi Maimane.



“Yes, I have availed myself for Scopa,” Maimane said on Tuesday.

ActionSA’s national chairperson Michael Beaumont told TimesLIVE last week that his party met an ANC delegation and explained its decision to be a constructive opposition that is uncompromised.