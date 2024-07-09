News

Songezo Zibi front-runner for Scopa chair, sources say

Sources claim Zibi, a former newspaper editor and writer who has a background in corporate communications, has the support of both the ANC and DA

09 July 2024 - 21:04
Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi is a strong contender to take over as the next Scopa chair, according to sources.
RISEN Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi is a strong contender to take over as the next Scopa chair, according to sources.
Image: Randell Roskruge

In keeping with tradition, parliament’s public finance watchdog (Scopa) will be chaired by an opposition MP.

TimesLIVE Premium has reliably learnt that political newcomer Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi is a strong contender to take over as the next Scopa chair when the committee meets to elect a new chairperson on Wednesday.

A number of committees elected their chairs on Tuesday.

Sources have claimed that Zibi, a former newspaper editor and writer who has a background in corporate communications, has the support of both the ANC and DA.

A senior DA source said: “I'm sure we wouldn't oppose (him).” 

Another said the party had not decided, but that Zibi would be a hard sell to the team.

The EFF’s long-standing Scopa member, Veronica Mente, is also expected to put her hand up for the position, as will Build One SA leader Mmusi Maimane.

“Yes, I have availed myself for Scopa,” Maimane said on Tuesday.

ActionSA’s national chairperson Michael Beaumont told TimesLIVE last week that his party met an ANC delegation and explained its decision to be a constructive opposition that is uncompromised.

GNU shops for Scopa candidate as ActionSA indicates willingness

Scopa will be the committee to watch as it plays a critical oversight role
Politics
4 days ago

‘This is an economics portfolio’: new environment minister on creating jobs

But protecting and cherishing 'amazing biodiversity' crucial too
Politics
23 hours ago

“During this meeting we stressed the imperative of a counterbalancing opposition when 70% of parliament has entered government and other parties appear set to be irrationally destructive in opposition.

“Noting the observed tradition of an opposition party chairing Scopa, ActionSA made the offer to serve in this capacity on the understanding that ActionSA will unapologetically be the tip of the spear of accountability.”

But with ANC and DA having the majority of members in the 11-member committees, Zibi looks like a shoo-in for the position.

The election of new chairs comes after weeks of political wrangling as the government of national unity power sharing filtered down to the operations of the legislature.

Sources have revealed that negotiations for parliament positions went down to the wire as the ANC and the DA were not agreeing about the powerful National Assembly house chairperson as late as Monday afternoon. But the DA prevailed as its member Werner Horn was elected among the three National Assembly House chairs on Tuesday.

The other two are ANC’s Cedric Frolick, who is expected to retain the powerful chair responsible for committees, and the IFP’s Zandile Majozi.

The election of house chairs was withdrawn from the programme last Tuesday, with ANC chief whip Mdumiseni Ntuli saying they needed more consultation.

At the time, Horn’s name didn’t appear on the list of nominees, instead that of ANC’s Supra Mahumapelo appeared along with Frolick and Majozi.

GNU shops for Scopa candidate as ActionSA indicates willingness

Scopa will be the committee to watch as it plays a critical oversight role
Politics
4 days ago

7th ADMINISTRATION WRAP | Ramaphosa re-elected as president

First sitting of the National Assembly at the Cape Town ICC.
Politics
3 weeks ago

GNU cabinet: Ramaphosa's delicate balancing act

It is the biggest executive since 1994, with 32 ministers and 43 deputies selected from nine of the 11 political parties that are part of the GNU
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Related articles

  1. GNU shops for Scopa candidate as ActionSA indicates willingness Politics
  2. ‘This is an economics portfolio’: new environment minister on creating jobs Politics
  3. ANC votes with MK Party to elect Hlophe to the JSC Politics

Most read

  1. ‘Being self-employed is hard’: meet the women cooking it up at popular taxi ... News
  2. Judge sends boys to live with dad after mom’s ‘diabolical emotional abuse’ News
  3. Parents plead with government to fix rundown Soweto high school News
  4. ‘This is an economics portfolio’: new environment minister on creating jobs Politics
  5. SA’s healthcare system: eight steps that would get it on the right track News

Latest Videos

'I've been dreaming about it and I have it'- Makhadzi on BET award win
Tha A-List Explainer: Durban July 2024