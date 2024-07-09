Songezo Zibi front-runner for Scopa chair, sources say
In keeping with tradition, parliament’s public finance watchdog (Scopa) will be chaired by an opposition MP.
TimesLIVE Premium has reliably learnt that political newcomer Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi is a strong contender to take over as the next Scopa chair when the committee meets to elect a new chairperson on Wednesday.
A number of committees elected their chairs on Tuesday.
Sources have claimed that Zibi, a former newspaper editor and writer who has a background in corporate communications, has the support of both the ANC and DA.
A senior DA source said: “I'm sure we wouldn't oppose (him).”
Another said the party had not decided, but that Zibi would be a hard sell to the team.
The EFF’s long-standing Scopa member, Veronica Mente, is also expected to put her hand up for the position, as will Build One SA leader Mmusi Maimane.
“Yes, I have availed myself for Scopa,” Maimane said on Tuesday.
ActionSA’s national chairperson Michael Beaumont told TimesLIVE last week that his party met an ANC delegation and explained its decision to be a constructive opposition that is uncompromised.
“During this meeting we stressed the imperative of a counterbalancing opposition when 70% of parliament has entered government and other parties appear set to be irrationally destructive in opposition.
“Noting the observed tradition of an opposition party chairing Scopa, ActionSA made the offer to serve in this capacity on the understanding that ActionSA will unapologetically be the tip of the spear of accountability.”
But with ANC and DA having the majority of members in the 11-member committees, Zibi looks like a shoo-in for the position.
The election of new chairs comes after weeks of political wrangling as the government of national unity power sharing filtered down to the operations of the legislature.
Sources have revealed that negotiations for parliament positions went down to the wire as the ANC and the DA were not agreeing about the powerful National Assembly house chairperson as late as Monday afternoon. But the DA prevailed as its member Werner Horn was elected among the three National Assembly House chairs on Tuesday.
The other two are ANC’s Cedric Frolick, who is expected to retain the powerful chair responsible for committees, and the IFP’s Zandile Majozi.
The election of house chairs was withdrawn from the programme last Tuesday, with ANC chief whip Mdumiseni Ntuli saying they needed more consultation.
At the time, Horn’s name didn’t appear on the list of nominees, instead that of ANC’s Supra Mahumapelo appeared along with Frolick and Majozi.