Targets set on getting HIV-positive babies tested, treated amid worry over rising infections

The South African National AIDSCouncil (Sanac) says it hopes to ensure that at least 95% of children infected with HIV are tested and “linked to treatment and care” amid concerns about the continued rise in infection rates among infants.

This comes after the City of Tshwane's health department sounded the alarm over “the continued prevalence of mother-to-child transmission (MTCT) of HIV” in the Tshwane district.

“For the period January to June 2024, 232 babies in Gauteng tested positive for HIV, with 39 from Tshwane. This was a marginal decline [for Tshwane] from the total of 211 in the province in the previous six months [July to December 2023] where Tshwane accounted for 43 cases,” the city said.

Mother-to-child transmission refers to the passing of the virus from a mother to her baby either during pregnancy, delivery or breastfeeding.

The city cited several reasons for the continued trend, including HIV-positive mothers defaulting on their antiretroviral (ARV) treatment during breastfeeding, pregnant mothers not having access or reporting late for antenatal care at clinics, and “breastfeeding mothers who tested HIV-negative during pregnancy [later on] contracting HIV and transmitting it to the baby”.