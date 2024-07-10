Esidimeni inquest judgment: extent of the damage wrought by the two who should be criminally charged
NGO owner let off the hook as judge finds Mahlangu and Manamela responsible for 10 deaths
10 July 2024 - 21:34
While Pretoria high court judge Mmonoa Teffo has found that 10 Life Esidimeni patient deaths were, until proven otherwise, caused by former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu and former head of mental health services Dr Makgabo Manamela, the third “perpetrator” has been let off the hook. ..
