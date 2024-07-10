‘They must be jailed’: families elated by Life Esidimeni inquest ruling but still want justice

Families welcome ruling over the role of former provincial health officials in tragedy, but had hoped NGOs would also face the music

The families of some of the scores of people who died during the botched transfer of mentally ill patients from Life Esidimeni facilities to non-governmental organisations said they forgave those implicated in the tragedy as they rejoiced at the ruling handed down in the inquest...