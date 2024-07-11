IEC says Electoral Court should dismiss ATM’s ‘hopeless’ case
ATM makes serious and sweeping allegations without particularising the allegations or furnishing evidence in respect thereof, says the commission
11 July 2024 - 21:36
The African Transformation Movement’s case to set aside the recent national and provincial elections was “hopeless” and should be dismissed with costs, said the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) in court papers on Thursday...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.