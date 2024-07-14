Councillor in battle to force council to look into nepotism allegations against mayor
The investigation may even help the mayor clear his name if these allegations are untrue, says Madibeng councillor Sydney Monnakgotla
14 July 2024 - 21:28
A North West councillor has taken his battle to get the council to table a motion to discuss how to deal with allegations of nepotism against the mayor to the courts after the speaker rejected it on two occasions...
