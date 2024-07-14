Couple awarded damages after unlawful arrest for murder
Using state resources for pomp and show is indefensible, judge tells police minister after dramatic arrest
14 July 2024 - 21:28
The minister of police has been ordered to pay Lesego Girlie Motlhaolwa and her partner Mpunzie Nobandla each R275,000 in damages after they were wrongfully arrested at their home in 2018 and held in custody for a week. ..
