‘I feel like a kid in the sand box’: SA scientist reacts to new ‘dog sized dinosaur’ discovery

New dinosaur species used to burrow underground

A Stellenbosch University researcher involved in the discovery of a “burrowing” dinosaur species says finding the creatures was a childhood ambition: “I love it, I still feel like a kid in the sand box,” adding, “I feel very fortunate to make a living from my passion.”..