Shields and knobkerries mark land reform minister’s successful engagement with Zulu king
The king said the meeting showed the new government still appreciated the role of traditional leadership
15 July 2024 - 19:29
AmaZulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini is optimistic about the future of traditional leadership under the government of national unity after a “successful” engagement ...
