ANC holds first bilateral meetings with IFP on coalitions in hung municipalities
The two parties have expressed a wish to form local government coalitions in all hung municipalities
16 July 2024 - 19:28
The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal said it intends to extend its coalition with the IFP to municipalities after bilateral meetings on Monday. ..
