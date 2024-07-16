Delay in burial of Carletonville school crash victims as suspect is set to make court appearance
The case is due back in court on July 18
16 July 2024 - 21:20
The grieving families of the 11 children killed in a horrific school bus accident will not be able to bury them any time soon as police are yet to conclude their investigation, despite the completion of the DNA tests...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.