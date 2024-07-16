News

Multiple rapes should not be referred to as 'rounds', declares judge

Rapist serving life loses his appeal as judge sends him straight back to serve a maximum sentence

16 July 2024 - 16:31
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

A convicted rapist, sentenced to life for raping a woman three times, has failed in his efforts to have his jail time reduced as the Mahikeng high court in the North West disagreed with his claims that his youthfulness had not been taken into account, that he had not injured the victim, and that he should be set free after following a rehabilitation programme. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. KZN premier outraged after three security guards raped at gunpoint South Africa
  2. Axeman killer Joseph Ntshongwana to remain behind bars after failed appeal South Africa
  3. WATCH | Dr Nandipha Magudumana bail appeal dismissed South Africa
  4. ‘You are a predator, women are not safe around you,’ court tells rapist News
  5. Kicked out for reporting rape: the high price of justice News

Most read

  1. Court throws out ‘corrupt’ municipal manager’s defamation case against CFO News
  2. SA nuclear engineers among the best in the world: former Necsa chair News
  3. Shields and knobkerries mark land reform minister’s successful engagement with ... News
  4. Surviving firefighter haunted by colleagues’ blood-curdling screams in fire ... News
  5. ‘I feel like a kid in the sand box’: SA scientist reacts to new ‘dog sized ... News

Latest Videos

The A Listers explainer: Queen Modjaji
African couture on the red carpet for the premiere of Queen Modjadji