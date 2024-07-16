Multiple rapes should not be referred to as 'rounds', declares judge
Rapist serving life loses his appeal as judge sends him straight back to serve a maximum sentence
16 July 2024 - 16:31
A convicted rapist, sentenced to life for raping a woman three times, has failed in his efforts to have his jail time reduced as the Mahikeng high court in the North West disagreed with his claims that his youthfulness had not been taken into account, that he had not injured the victim, and that he should be set free after following a rehabilitation programme. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.