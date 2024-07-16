Thelle Mogoerane Hospital under fire once again as toddler, 2, left untreated for days
After the suspension of nurses for allegedly leaving a sick child in a bed with soiled linen, another parent has raised her objections to the hospital’s services
16 July 2024 - 19:07
Thelle Mogoerane Regional Hospital has come under fire once again for poor service as accusations emerge of inadequate care and service from Vosloorus residents...
