Children are starving to death: the heartbreaking reality facing SA’s youngest

Child Support Grants are failing to keep up with rising food costs as one in five children go hungry

One in five South African children under six lives in a home where there is not enough food. In the past two years a staggering 15,000 children were hospitalised due to severe acute malnutrition and about 1,000 lost their lives in one year to this preventable condition...