Children are starving to death: the heartbreaking reality facing SA’s youngest
Child Support Grants are failing to keep up with rising food costs as one in five children go hungry
17 July 2024 - 21:53
One in five South African children under six lives in a home where there is not enough food. In the past two years a staggering 15,000 children were hospitalised due to severe acute malnutrition and about 1,000 lost their lives in one year to this preventable condition...
