Motata approaches ConCourt to set aside his impeachment
Allowing the SCA to take over the function of the JSC would be ‘a travesty of our consitution’, says impeached Gauteng judge
17 July 2024 - 15:46
Impeached Gauteng judge Nkola Motata has approached the Constitutional Court to set aside his impeachment, saying parliament did not have the “jurisdiction” to impeach him because the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) never found him guilty of gross misconduct. ..
