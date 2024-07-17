News

Motata approaches ConCourt to set aside his impeachment

Allowing the SCA to take over the function of the JSC would be ‘a travesty of our consitution’, says impeached Gauteng judge

17 July 2024 - 15:46
Franny Rabkin Legal correspondent

Impeached Gauteng judge Nkola Motata has approached the Constitutional Court to set aside his impeachment, saying parliament did not have the “jurisdiction” to impeach him because the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) never found him guilty of gross misconduct. ..

