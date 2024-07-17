NSFAS nonpayment leaves 300 Joburg students without shelter
The landlord says it is owed R6m in unpaid rentals after the scheme failed to pay rent for more than six months
17 July 2024 - 09:52
More than 300 students from the Central Johannesburg TVET College (CJC) were locked out of their residences by their landlord, Urban Circle, after the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) failed to pay for their accommodation...
