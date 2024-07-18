Arrested prison warder: there was a case against her, then there wasn’t and then there was ...

A prison warder who was arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle contraband into a prison appeared before the Cullinan magistrate's court

Thokozile Anna Mkhwanazi, a former prison warder who is suing Arena Holdings for defamation claiming TimesLIVE violated her privacy by publishing a video of her in handcuffs while her house was being searched, and claims there are no pending charges against her, made another appearance on her criminal case in the Cullinan magistrate's court on Thursday in the very criminal case she claims does not exist...