Arrested prison warder: there was a case against her, then there wasn’t and then there was ...
A prison warder who was arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle contraband into a prison appeared before the Cullinan magistrate's court
18 July 2024 - 22:59
Thokozile Anna Mkhwanazi, a former prison warder who is suing Arena Holdings for defamation claiming TimesLIVE violated her privacy by publishing a video of her in handcuffs while her house was being searched, and claims there are no pending charges against her, made another appearance on her criminal case in the Cullinan magistrate's court on Thursday in the very criminal case she claims does not exist...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.