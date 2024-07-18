'I don't like this, we need to leave': relief organisation helping Cape flood victims robbed and hijacked
This was the second hijacking IRSA has endured in two months — the earlier one being while helping weather-battered communities in Tongaat, KZN
18 July 2024 - 22:58
Lavona van Aarde realised things were getting volatile, glanced over her left shoulder and caught sight of a man emerging from a house with a gun...
