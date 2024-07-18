News

'I don't like this, we need to leave': relief organisation helping Cape flood victims robbed and hijacked

This was the second hijacking IRSA has endured in two months — the earlier one being while helping weather-battered communities in Tongaat, KZN

18 July 2024 - 22:58 By Kim Swartz

Lavona van Aarde realised things were getting volatile, glanced over her left shoulder and caught sight of a man emerging from a house with a gun...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. ‘There was a lot of spending’: how ‘Robin Hood’ Megan Nolan blew R1.6m in a year News
  2. Motata approaches ConCourt to set aside his impeachment News
  3. NSFAS nonpayment leaves 300 Joburg students without shelter News
  4. ‘It’s not his fault’: mom of pupil who died in Carletonville crash doesn’t ... News
  5. There is still R700m left of the Covid-19 relief for taxis News

Latest Videos

'More food will be exempt from VAT, fuel levy to be looked at' -Ramaphosa
Stanley “Screamer” Tshabalala laid to rest