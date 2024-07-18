Judge Makhubele ‘threatened public confidence in the judiciary’, tribunal to hear
Judicial Conduct Tribunal investigating gross misconduct complaint against Gauteng judge will hear closing arguments next week
18 July 2024 - 22:58
Suspended Gauteng judge Nana Makhubele violated the judicial code, breached the separation of powers and violated judicial independence, said #UniteBehind in written argument to a Judicial Conduct Tribunal (JCT) that is investigating its complaint of gross misconduct against her...
