Teacher who camped with guards at school gates was dismissed for a fair reason, council says
The bargaining council says the teacher did not provide the requisite reports before an incapacity hearing was held
18 July 2024 - 22:58
The dismissal of a Gauteng teacher, who had not been teaching for a year as he was not medically fit, was procedurally and substantively fair, the Education Labour Relations Council has found. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.