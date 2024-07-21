News

'I have been vindicated,' says Mbalula after defamation case victory

Businessman's public claims that ANC SG tried to solicit R500m bribe declared false and defamatory

21 July 2024 - 14:08
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

“I feel good and vindicated,” said ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula after winning a high-profile defamation suit against businessman Mthunzi Mdwaba. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Mampara of the week: Dr Iqbal Survé Hogarth
  2. Court throws out ‘corrupt’ municipal manager’s defamation case against CFO News
  3. Arrested prison warder: there was a case against her, then there wasn’t and ... News
  4. TOM EATON | How the bizarre ‘Unmasking Project’ fell flat on its face Opinion & Analysis
  5. Former Mr Gay World delighted after defamation case thrown out News

Most read

  1. Teacher who camped with guards at school gates was dismissed for a fair reason, ... News
  2. Arrested prison warder: there was a case against her, then there wasn’t and ... News
  3. Private divers barred from searching for Kliprivier boy who drowned News
  4. ‘It’s not his fault’: mom of pupil who died in Carletonville crash doesn’t ... News
  5. Family of woman killed by Beare says no politics, religion involved News

Latest Videos

'More food will be exempt from VAT, fuel levy to be looked at' -Ramaphosa
Stanley “Screamer” Tshabalala laid to rest